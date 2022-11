Dallas police say a man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers Sunday night.

Authorities said 61-year-old Donathy Doddy pulled a gun and charged at officers that responded to the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, firing at least one shot. The officers shot back and critically wounded Doddy, who died from his injuries this morning.

No officers were injured in the shootout, but another person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. An investigation is underway.