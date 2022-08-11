Armed Man Tries To Breach FBI Office, Is Injured In Standoff

The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Clinton County, Ohio, after an armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office and fled north on te highway. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man has been in a standoff with law enforcement for hours and has “unknown injuries” after he tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday that no one else was hurt. Officials say the man was wearing body armor and was chased onto Interstate 71.

Officials say the man abandoned his car on nearby roads and exchanged gunfire with police. It happened a day after the FBI director warned against threats online against agents and the Justice Department following the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.