Armed Teens Fighting Led To Arizona Outlet Mall Shooting

Law enforcement vehicles gather at the eastern entrance of the Tanger Outlets mall following a shooting, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Several people including at least one young child were shot and wounded Wednesday at the outlet mall in the Phoenix, police said. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. (Antranik Tavitian/The Arizona Republic via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a fight between two armed teens sparked a shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall, leaving a 4-year-old boy and three others wounded. Police in the city of Glendale say the 4-year-old boy is still hospitalized Thursday in critical condition, a day after the shooting. The other three people wounded including the boy’s mother and the teenagers who opened fire are in stable condition. A Glendale police spokeswoman says shots were fired at Tanger Outlets after a 17-year-old boy with the child and his mother encountered a 15-year-old boy he knew. A fight erupted and both boys opened fire. No arrests have been made.