Armored Personnel Carriers To Be Deployed In New Move To Militarize The Texas Border

Days after invoking the invasion clause of the Texas and U.S. constitutions, Governor Greg Abbott is moving to further militarize the state’s southern border as part of his Operation Lone Star initiative.

A Texas Military Department planning document reportedly states the National Guard will soon be deploying 10 armored personnel carriers to the border, and that about 50 soldiers will be trained to operate the vehicles. The document was obtained by the Military Times and The Texas Tribune.

Armored personnel carriers are used on war battlefields to carry infantry troops, and can be equipped with a range of war weapons. A statement issued by the Texas Military Department said the deployment of the M-113’s is part of a strategy to “fight back against a record level of illegal immigration.”

The document did not say where along the border the APC’s would be deployed. It also did not explain why the APC’s would be needed to turn back unarmed immigrants.