Army Grounds Fleet Of Chinook Helicopters After Engine Fires

(AP) — The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires. Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said Tuesday the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. The Army has about 400 Chinooks. Smith says some aircraft may not require the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon. The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.