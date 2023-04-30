NATIONAL

Army Identifies 3 Soldiers Killed In Alaska Helicopter Crash

Fred Cruz
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, fly over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on June 3, 2019. The U.S. Army says two Army helicopters similar to the ones in this picture crashed Thursday, April 27, 2023, near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. The helicopters were returning from a training flight to Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks. (Cameron Roxberry/U.S. Army via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. Army has identified the three soldiers who were killed when two helicopters collided in Alaska while returning from a training mission. The helicopters were headed to Fort Wainwright from a mission in the Donnelly Training Area. They crashed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday about 50 miles east of Healy. The U.S. Army announced Friday that it has grounded aviation units for training. Twelve soldiers have died within the last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky. Killed in Thursday’s crash were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Wayment.

 

