Army Sees Safety, Not ‘wokeness,’ As Top Recruiting Obstacle

FILE - Military recruits are sworn in during halftime on Salute to Service military appreciation day at an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are the result of traditional hurdles. Young people don’t want to die or get injured, they don't want to deal with the stress of Army life and they don't want to put their lives on hold. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

(AP) — The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are the result of traditional hurdles.

Young people don’t want to die or get injured, they don’t want to deal with the stress of Army life and they don’t want to put their lives on hold. But the recruiting obstacles don’t seem to be rooted in concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine or about “wokeness,” as some Republicans claim.

The Army’s head of marketing says young people don’t see the Army as relevant in their lives. The Army is offering new programs, advertising and enticements to try to change those views and reverse the decline.