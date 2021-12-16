Army Vet, 3-Year-Old Among The Dead In Widespread Twisters

This photo provided by shows from left, Ernie Aiken, 86 and his son Tony Aiken, 65 are shown at their house near Dawson Springs, Ky. Aiken, 86, decided to ride the storm out in his trailer in Dawson Springs, Ky. despite the danger. The Vermont native had served in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell and then settled in the town, his son, Tony Aiken, said. (Courtesy of Tony Aiken via AP)

(AP)–Details about the fathers and mothers, friends, siblings and children who died during a tornado outbreak that ripped through the Midwest and South are still coming into focus nearly a week after the onslaught.

Lannis Joe Ward was a father and boyfriend who worked at a candle factory that was destroyed in Kentucky.

A mortuary is preparing for the funerals of two sisters who worked there. At least 89 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area, and entire communities are grieving for the lost.