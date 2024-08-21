Arraignment Set For Brownsville Library Shooting Suspect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man accused of shooting and killing another man inside the Brownsville Public Library is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges contained in an indictment handed up a little more than a month ago.

33-year-old Humberto Paz will be brought before a judge on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was around noon on May 11th when witnesses said Paz was talking loudly in the library and another patron had asked him to be quiet. There was a brief argument before Paz pulled a gun and shot the man in the head. Killed was 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi.

Meanwhile, the McAllen Monitor reports that Paz’s attorney has requested that Paz undergo a psychological evaluation to determine if he’s mentally competent.