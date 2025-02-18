Arraignment Set For Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run

(Weslaco, TX) — A man accused of a deadly 2023 hit-and-run in Hidalgo County is due in court today. An arraignment hearing is set for 22-year-old Humberto Garza of Weslaco. Investigators say Garza was driving a black pickup on Mile Four West Road in September of 2023 when he hit and killed Rames Gonzalez, Junior. Gonzalez was reportedly walking northbound with his bike when he was hit. Garza was indicted in December following an investigation that lasted more than a year. He’s been charged with causing a collision involving death.