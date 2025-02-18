LOCAL

Arraignment Set For Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run

Fred CruzBy 125 views
0
Shuttestock

(Weslaco, TX) — A man accused of a deadly 2023 hit-and-run in Hidalgo County is due in court today. An arraignment hearing is set for 22-year-old Humberto Garza of Weslaco. Investigators say Garza was driving a black pickup on Mile Four West Road in September of 2023 when he hit and killed Rames Gonzalez, Junior. Gonzalez was reportedly walking northbound with his bike when he was hit. Garza was indicted in December following an investigation that lasted more than a year. He’s been charged with causing a collision involving death.

Fred Cruz

Alamo Man Pleads Guilty To Human Smuggling Charges

Previous article

TxDOT To Hold Meeting To Discuss FM-88 Widening Project

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL