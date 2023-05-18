LOCALTRENDING

Arraignment Set For Man With Rifle On Campus Of Mission Veterans Memorial High School

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 19-year-old man is to be arraigned Friday following his arrest for bringing a loaded firearm onto the campus of Veterans Memorial High School in Mission.

The individual had been confronted by school district police mid-morning Wednesday after a call came in about a man with a mask and a rifle driving to the high school. Officers detained the man and found a loaded M4 assault rifle in his vehicle.

The as-yet unnamed individual is expected to be arraigned on a charge of possessing a firearm on school grounds. The high school was placed on lockdown for about an hour during the incident.

