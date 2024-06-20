Arrest Is Made In Round Rock Shooting Investigation

Round Rock police say a 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a fatal mass shooting at Old Settlers Park this past weekend. Ricky Thompson III of Manor, was taken into custody at around 7:30 a.m. today by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police say his arrest follows an investigation into the deadly shooting altercation between two groups at a Juneteenth festival on Saturday night. Killed at the scene were two women who were innocent bystanders. Police say more than a dozen others were injured.

Police identified the victims as 33-year-old Lyndsey Vicknair, an attorney with the Chapman Firm from Manor and 54-year-old Ara Duke, an Idea educator from Pflugerville. The Austin Honey Badgers Track Club is holding a short vigil at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Webb Middle School in Austin to honor both Vicknair and Duke.