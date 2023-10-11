TEXAS

Arrest Made in Arlington Shooting

jsalinasBy 80 views
A shooting near AT&T Stadium yesterday afternoon left one man wounded and a second arrested. Arlington Police were called to a Walmart Supercenter in the 900 block of E. Randol Mill Road at around 1:15 p.m.

Twenty-year-old Treyvon Bonner was taken into custody at the scene, while the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bonner is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators say the two men may have had a dispute over money, which led to the shooting.

