Arrest Made In Gun Sale Shooting

A 19-year old man has been arrested on capital murder charges in San Antonio in a shooting connected to a gun sale. Police accuse David Rebelo-Garcia of shooting 36-year old Steven Gagne last month.

According to the arrest report, Rebelo-Garcia and two others met up with Gagne who was selling a weapon on March 30th. At some point, someone took the gun from Gagne. Other weapons were then drawn and shooting began. Gagne was found lying in a street with several gunshot wounds and he later died at the hospital.

Investigators have found communications between the three suspects indicating they planned all along to steal the weapon from Gagne. The suspect who fired the shots is believed to be a 16-year old who is also charged with capitol murder.