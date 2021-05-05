LOCALTRENDING

Arrest Made In Man’s Shooting Death In Rural Northern Hidalgo County

By 652 views
0

An Edinburg-area man has been arrested in the investigation into the shooting death of another man in a subdivision near Moore Air Field Monday night. Investigators were led to 20-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez who is facing a charge of murder in the killing of 22-year-old Salvador Sanchez.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies had responded to a welfare check Monday night and found Sanchez dead of a gunshot wound in the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce. Sheriff’s officials have not yet released any other information about the incident.

Four People Killed When Plane Crashes Into Mississippi Home

Previous article

Moderna Claims Booster Shot Shows Promise Against Troublesome Variants

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL