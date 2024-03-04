Arrest Warrant Out For Nebraska Man Charged In Deadly 2021 Edinburg Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Nebraska man charged in a deadly and suspected drunken driving wreck in Edinburg more than 2-1/2 years ago.

The McAllen Monitor reports 32-year-old Tyrone Amos is now a fugitive after failing to show up for a January 31st court hearing and again after it was rescheduled for February 15th.

Police say Amos was drunk and high and driving the wrong way on northbound Expressway 281 early the morning of May 4th 2021. Just south of FM 490, Amos plowed his Chevrolet Trailblazer into a Dodge Ram. His vehicle burst into flames and the wreck caused several other vehicles to crash.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, 27-year-old Victor Bazan of Palmview, was killed. Amos survived and was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.