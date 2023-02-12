NATIONAL

Arrests Made In Louisiana Mass Shooting That Wounded 12

FILE - Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue was the scene of an overnight shooting that left multiple people injured, Jan. 22, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. On Friday, Feb. 10, police in Louisiana's capital city of Baton Rouge arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

(AP) — Police in Louisiana’s capital city have arrested two people for a mass shooting that left 12 others wounded at a nightclub in January.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says two 19-year-olds were arrested Friday. Nikeal Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder. Jy’Shaun Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge.

A dozen people were injured, and most sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting might have been targeted at one person who was at the nightclub.

