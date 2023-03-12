NATIONAL

As Atmospheric River Exits, Another Awaits To Hit California

jsalinasBy
A vehicle is stuck in floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11, 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration approved a presidential disaster declaration for some on Friday morning, a move that will bring more federal assistance. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

(AP) — Wet, miserable weather is continuing across huge swaths of California as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward. As it moves out, weather officials say another onslaught of rain and snow could yet again pummel the region as soon as Monday night.

The next torrent could exacerbate the severe flooding that overwhelmed the area in recent days, including a levee failure that prompted widespread evacuations in farming communities near the state’s Central Coast.

The next storm could bring gusts as strong as 50 mph, which has the potential of snapping tree branches and downing power lines.

