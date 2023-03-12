As Atmospheric River Exits, Another Awaits To Hit California

(AP) — Wet, miserable weather is continuing across huge swaths of California as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward. As it moves out, weather officials say another onslaught of rain and snow could yet again pummel the region as soon as Monday night.

The next torrent could exacerbate the severe flooding that overwhelmed the area in recent days, including a levee failure that prompted widespread evacuations in farming communities near the state’s Central Coast.

The next storm could bring gusts as strong as 50 mph, which has the potential of snapping tree branches and downing power lines.