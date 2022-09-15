As ‘buy now, pay later’ Plans Grow, So Do Delinquencies

FILE - Basketball sneakers are seen at a game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. Buy now, pay later loans allow users to pay for items such as new sneakers, electronics or luxury goods in installments. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP) — A growing number of American shoppers have jumped at the chance to use “buy now, pay later” loans to pay for new sneakers, electronics, or luxury goods in installments.

Companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal have built popular financial products around these short-term loans, particularly for younger borrowers, who are fearful of never-ending credit card debt. But as the industry continues to rack up customers, delinquencies are climbing.

Inflation is squeezing consumers, making it tougher to pay off debts. Some borrowers don’t budget properly, particularly if they are persuaded to take out multiple loans, while others may have been credit risks to begin with.