As Conditions Worsen For Palestinians In Gaza, International Pressure Grows For A Deal

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have spent weeks trying to broker an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week cease-fire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and an major influx of aid to the isolated territory. But the talks have so far failed to achieve a breakthrough.

“We must get more aid into Gaza,” U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday. “There’s no excuse. None.”

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas-led militants stormed across the border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Over 100 hostages were released in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. The overall Palestinian death toll is more than 30,700, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its figures, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the total casualties. It says over 72,000 people have been wounded.

ISRAEL TO BUILD MORE SETTLEMENT HOMES IN THE WEST BANK

JERUSALEM – Israel’s government moved forward Wednesday with plans to build 3,500 new homes in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a proposal that has drawn frustration from the United States.

Israel’s firebrand Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the plan had received approval from the Higher Planning Council, which authorizes West Bank construction.“We continue to build the country!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The enemies try to hurt and weaken us, but we will continue to build.”

The decision concerns 300 new homes in the Kedar settlement and 2,350 in Maale Adumim. Both plans still have to go through a public comment phase before construction can begin. It also advances a previously approved plan to build nearly 700 homes in Efrat to its final approval stage.

Smotrich announced the plan after a Palestinian shooting attack near the Maale Adumim settlement in February killed one Israeli. At the time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “disappointed” to hear of the Israeli announcement.

The plan’s approval brings the number of settlement housing units approved in the West Bank since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took office to 15,775, according to Israeli watchdog group Peace Now. That’s the highest number over a 15-month period since the group began keeping count.

INTEREST GROWS IN CYPRIOT PLAN FOR SEABORNE AID CORRIDOR TO GAZA

NICOSIA, Cyprus – A government spokesman says European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will visit Cyprus to inspect installations at the port of Larnaca, from where it’s hoped ships loaded with humanitarian aid will soon depart for Gaza.

Spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told reporters Wednesday that that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides will join Von der Leyen on her inspection of the port on Friday.

Letymbiotis said interest over the Cypriot initiative to ship a steady stream of aid in large quantities to the Palestinian enclave some 240 miles (386 kilometers) away has gained traction, both within the EU and among other countries.

EU spokesman Eric Mamer said Wednesday the bloc is hopeful that the corridor’s opening “will take place very soon.”

EU Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said the maritime corridor could augment the bloc’s efforts to deliver more aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Another possibility is to organize airdrops, but this would be a last resort and cannot replace ground access to the enclave “which remains absolutely essential.”

Ujvari said the EU has so far carried out around 40 flights to deliver aid to Gaza, primarily through Egypt.

PALESTINIAN DEATH TOLL TOPS 30,700 IN THE LATEST COUNT FROM GAZA’S HEALTH MINISTRY

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has climbed to 30,717. It said Wednesday that 86 bodies were brought to local hospitals in the last 24 hours, in addition to 113 wounded people.

The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government and maintains detailed casualty records. Its figures from previous wars have largely matched those of the United Nations, independent experts and even Israeli counts.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tallies, but says women and children make up around two-thirds of those killed. It says the real toll is higher as there are bodies buried in the rubble from Israeli airstrikes and in areas that paramedics cannot access. It says over 72,000 people have been wounded in the war.

Israel says it has killed over 10,000 Hamas fighters, without providing evidence.

The war began after Hamas launched a surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, in which Palestinian militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostage. Israel’s offensive has driven some 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

ISRAELI ALLIES’ PATIENCE IS RUNNING THIN, BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY SAYS

LONDON — British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says he will warn a member of Israel’s War Cabinet that allies’ patience is running thin over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Cameron is due to meet Wednesday with Benny Gantz, who is stopping in London on the way back from a trip to Washington. Cameron told members of Parliament’s House of Lords on Tuesday that people in Gaza “are dying of hunger” and Israel must let in more humanitarian aid.

“We’ve had a whole set of things we’ve asked the Israelis to do, but I have to report to the House that the amount of aid they got in in February was about half what they got in January,” he said. “So patience needs to run very thin and a whole series of warnings need to be given, starting I hope with a meeting I have with minister Gantz when he visits the U.K.”

Gantz, a rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is visiting Washington and London without the Israeli prime minister’s approval.