As Deaths Rise, Vaccine Opponents Find A Foothold In Bosnia

A member of the medical staff attends to a patient at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Public mistrust of authorities in corruption-plagued Bosnia has created an opening for anti-vaccination movement even though the Balkan nation has the highest rate in Europe of coronavirus deaths and faces a growing number of new infections. So far, despite an abundance of coronavirus vaccines in Bosnia, just under 13 percent of its 3.3 million people had been fully immunized against Covid-19. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Hospitals across Bosnia are again filling with COVID-19 patients gasping for air, and the country’s pandemic death toll is rising.

Yet vaccination sites are mostly empty and unused coronavirus vaccines are fast approaching their expiration dates. After an initial rush of people clamoring to get jabbed, demand quickly slowed.

It is now down to a trickle even though Bosnia has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in Europe. Just under 13% of the country’s 3.3 million people have been fully vaccinated. Even the willing are putting off their shots so they can choose the vaccine they want instead of receiving whichever one is available.