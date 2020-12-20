As End Approaches, Trump Gets Doses Of Flattery, Finality

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican state attorneys general about social media companies, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Barr offered his resignation last Monday after weeks of tension with Trump brought about an early exit from his post. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican state attorneys general about social media companies, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Barr offered his resignation last Monday after weeks of tension with Trump brought about an early exit from his post. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is ending how it began, with over-the-top declarations of praise for the chief executive. But now the flattery is mixed with a sense of finality as key people in the president’s orbit begin to turn the page and acknowledge his defeat. Trump himself largely keeps to the Oval Office, still fighting the Election Day results and offering scant acknowledgement of the pain and suffering the nation is facing in the darkest hours of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a week when the Electoral College made official President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Trump has kept up tweeting conspiracy theories and false claims about the election.