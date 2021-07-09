As Frustration Mounts, A White House Push On Voting Rights

Marc Morial, center, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Urban League, talks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 8, 2021, following a meeting with President Joe Biden and leadership of top civil rights organizations. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new efforts to help protect access to the ballot as complaints grow louder from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House has not done enough to fight attempts by Republican-led state legislatures to tighten voting laws.

The White House says Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss “actions to protect the sacred, constitutional right to vote.” Biden met with civil rights leaders in the West Wing on Thursday, while Vice President Kamala Harris announced $25 million in new spending by the Democratic National Committee to support efforts to protect voting access ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.