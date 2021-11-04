As Predicted, Migrant Detentions Hit All-Time High In Fiscal Year 2021

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley detained the highest number of border-crossing migrants ever, and led the nation in the amount of illegal drugs seized during the last fiscal year. CBP officials say there were more migrant encounters in fiscal year 2021 than in the previous two years combined.

The annual figures released Thursday show Valley Border Patrol agents encountered a total of 549,077 migrants. That number includes 257,343 family members and 215,450 single adults. In addition, agents detained 76,284 migrant children who made the journey to the U.S. southern border alone.

A CBP statement also said that even with historically high migrant detentions, more narcotics were seized in the Valley sector than in any other sector – more than 77,000 pounds – accounting for more than 43 percent of all illegal drugs seized by the Border Patrol in the U.S.