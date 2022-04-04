As SpaceX Awaits FAA Decision, Gonzalez Says Everyone Should Relax

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says everyone worried that SpaceX could move its Starship program out of South Texas should calm down.

The FAA recently announced another delay in the release of an environmental assessment needed before SpaceX can restart launch operations at Boca Chica Beach. But Congressman Gonzalez tells The Brownsville Herald that he isn’t alarmed by the delays because SpaceX doesn’t appear to be alarmed and hasn’t reached out to his office.

The McAllen Democrat says SpaceX may launch a Starship prototype from a launch tower under construction at Cape Canaveral in Florida. But he says the company has invested too heavily in South Texas to walk away from the area.