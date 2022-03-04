As Ukrainians Flee, ‘We Even Feel A Bit Guilty We Are OK’

People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

People who left Ukraine, wait for a bus to take them to the train station in Przemysl, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

(AP) — As exhausted refugees stream out of Ukraine, many are grappling with the pain of leaving everything behind. A teacher who found shelter with a friend in Paris recalled the piles of personal effects that others abandoned on the road as they fled miles on foot toward the border. She said that’s because the “further you carry things, the harder it is.” The International Organization for Migration says refugees fleeing Ukraine have now reached 1.2 million. The U.N. refugee agency says this could become the “biggest refugee crisis this century,” predicting that as many as 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine.