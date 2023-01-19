As US Nears Debt Limit, Political Frictions Raising Alarms

(AP) — The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing. And frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.

The Treasury Department projects that the federal government on Thursday will reach its legal borrowing capacity. It’s an artificially imposed cap that lawmakers have increased roughly 80 times since the 1960s.

Markets so far remain calm, as the government can temporarily rely on accounting tweaks to stay open. That means any threats to the economy are several months away. But this particular moment seems more fraught than past brushes with the debt limit.