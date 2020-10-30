NATIONAL

As Virus Surges, Trump Rallies Keep Packing In Thousands

President Donald Trump gestures as he is introduced by first lady Melania Trump during a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

(AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign rallies are among the nation’s biggest events held in defiance of coronavirus-related crowd restrictions. The president’s rallies regularly cram supporters together — with masks optional and social distancing frowned upon. Public health experts say Trump is setting the wrong example at a time when greater precautions are urgently needed. The U.S. posted a record high number of new infections last week — nearly 500,000. By contrast, Democrat Joe Biden has shunned rallies and instead holds online and drive-in events where people honk their horns to show support. He calls the Trump rallies “super-spreader events.”

 

