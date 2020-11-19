Asia Today: Samoa Leader Appeals For Calm After COVID Case

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2010, file photo, Samoa Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addresses a summit at the United Nations headquarters. On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Malielegaoi addressed the nation live on television and radio and appealed for calm after the country reported it’s first positive test for the coronavirus, although a second test on the same patient returned a negative result. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

(AP) — The leader of the small Pacific nation of Samoa has appealed for calm after the country reported its first positive test for the coronavirus, although a second test on the same patient returned a negative result. Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addressed the nation live on television and radio Thursday, urging people to remain vigilant with their virus precautions. Samoa was among a dwindling handful of nations to have not reported a single case of the virus. According to the Samoa Observer, the prime minister said the patient was a sailor who had been staying in a quarantine facility since flying in from New Zealand on Friday.