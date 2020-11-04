Asia Today: South Korea OKs Single Test For COVID-19 And Flu

(AP) – Health officials in South Korea have approved a test to detect both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza from the same samples, which would help prevent disruption at hospitals as the pandemic stretches into the flu season.

The country has struggled to stem the coronavirus, which some experts say could spread more broadly during cold weather when people spend more time indoors. The new test is an evolved version of PCR tests that target genes specific to both COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

A Health Ministry official says the illnesses are difficult to tell apart by their symptoms so having a diagnosis for both in three to six hours will help both patients and medical workers.