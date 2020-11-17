Asia Today: South Korea Tightens Restrictions To Fight Virus

Visitors wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks past near a banner in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(AP) – South Korea says it will tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province to try to suppress a coronavirus resurgence there.

Tuesday’s announcement came as South Korea’s daily virus tally stayed above 200 for a fourth straight day. The country has been experiencing a steady increase in virus infections since it relaxed its social distancing guidelines last month.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said it was necessary to adjust the distancing rules for two weeks to prevent a spread of the virus across the country. In India, meanwhile, the number of new cases has dropped to 29,164 new infections in the last 24 hours, continuing a downturn.