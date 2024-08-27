Assistant Principal Speaks Out After Student Assault

A North Texas assistant principal says she is blinded in one eye and may lose it after a incident with a student last week. Candra Rogers says her injury is in connection with an assault by a student at Collins Intermediate School in Corsicana on August 15th.

Rogers was responding to a classroom where two students were fighting. One student threw chairs and then the hanger which hit her right eye. She was flown to an area hospital for treatment. School leaders confirmed Monday that the student cannot be on campus. The Navarro County District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Probation Department are investigating and charges likely will be filed.