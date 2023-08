A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASA’s Space-X Crew-7 mission is now docked at the International Space Station. Four astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule Endurance completed their nearly 30-hour journey after Saturday’s launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The diverse international crew is led by NASA astronaut and mission commander Jasmin Moghbelli, who is the first Iranian-American to fly in space. They now begin a six-month stay at the space station.