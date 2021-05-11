Astros Relax Coronavirus Precautions Because Of Vaccination Numbers

The Astros are relaxing their pandemic precautions now that they’ve hit the 85-percent vaccination threshold.

Astros General Manager James Click told a radio interviewer the players will no longer be required to wear masks in the dugout or to wear tracking devices for contact tracing. He said Monday marked two-weeks since several team and staff members got their second doses of the vaccine.

Click says players and staff can eat indoors at restaurants again and won’t be tested for the virus as often.