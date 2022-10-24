Astros Sweep Yankees In ALCS, Advance To World Series Again

The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees 6-5 to win Game 4 and the American League Championship baseball series, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees.

Taking advantage of a costly error by second baseman Gleyber Torres to produce the go-ahead rally in the seventh inning, the Astros won their second consecutive pennant and fourth in six years.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer off ailing Yankees starter Nestor Cortes to help the AL West champions overcome an early 3-0 deficit.

Peña was named MVP of the ALCS. Houston will open the World Series at home Friday night against Bryce Harper and the wild-card Philadelphia Phillies.