Asylum Seekers Waiting In Mexico Start Arriving In RGV

Asylum seekers who have been waiting in Mexico for an asylum hearing are now beginning to arrive in the Valley. The fresh flow of asylum seekers coincides with the Biden administration’s decision to do away with the Trump administration’s Wait In Mexico policy.

KRGV reported Monday that on Saturday alone a hundred or so asylum seekers who had been living precariously in Matamoros since last year finally were allowed to cross into Brownsville to wait here for their asylum hearing. The report says more immigrants are expected to cross in the next few days.