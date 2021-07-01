At Communist Party Centenary, Xi Says China Won’t Be Bullied

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 1, 2021. China’s Communist Party is marking the 100th anniversary of its founding with speeches and grand displays intended to showcase economic progress and social stability to justify its iron grip on political power that it shows no intention of relaxing. (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that anyone who tries to bully China “will face broken heads and bloodshed.” That came Thursday in a defiant speech hailing the country’s rise that elicited loud cheers from a carefully chosen crowd at a celebration of the centenary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party.

Xi appeared to be hitting back at the U.S. and others that have criticized the rising power’s trade and technology polices, military expansion and human rights record.

The unusually forceful language also seemed aimed at revving up and playing to a domestic audience. The rally in some ways recalled the mass events held by Mao Zedong, communist China’s founding leader.