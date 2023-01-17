At Davos, Ukraine’s First Lady Urges Support For Her Nation

(AP) — Ukraine’s first lady is pressing world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia’s invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said Tuesday that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children and farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with mines. She spoke amid panels on everything from global recession to climate change. It’s never clear how much the weeklong gathering actually translates into concrete action.