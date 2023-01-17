WORLD

At Davos, Ukraine’s First Lady Urges Support For Her Nation

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, left, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(AP) — Ukraine’s first lady is pressing world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia’s invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said Tuesday that parents are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children and farmers are afraid to go back to their fields filled with mines. She spoke amid panels on everything from global recession to climate change. It’s never clear how much the weeklong gathering actually translates into concrete action.

