At Elvis’ Graceland, Fans Visit To Mourn Lisa Marie Presley

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the new exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2012. She was born on Feb. 1, 1968. Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, after a hospitalization, according to her mother, Priscilla Presley. She was 54. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey, File)

(AP) — Fans who visited Graceland after the death of Lisa Marie Presley were distraught at the loss of Elvis Presley’s only child and one of the last remaining living touchstones to the icon whose influence and significance still resonates more than 45 years after he himself suddenly passed away.

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 after being hospitalized for a medical emergency on Thursday. At Graceland that night, the trees in the front lawn were adorned by green and red lights. Fans took photos and left flowers at the front gate on the chilly and windy evening.

