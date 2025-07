File: Volunteers search for missing people along the banks of the Guadalupe River after recent flooding on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Recovery operations continue in central Texas a week after flash floods swept through the region. At least 120 people are dead and more than 170 are still missing.

In hard-hit Kerr County, five campers and a counselor are still missing from Camp Mystic, a girls’ camp that was washed away along the Guadalupe River. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in the area today to tour the flood damage.