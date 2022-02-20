At Least 3 Missing After Boat Capsized Off Port Mansfield

A search continues for at least three people believed missing after a boat capsized off of Port Mansfield.

Three men had been recovered Friday afternoon, with one airlifted to a hospital. The body of a Honduran woman was found floating in the water late Friday night and a second person was found dead hours later.

The search involves Coast Guard helicopters and boats with assistance from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Port Mansfield Police Department. Federal authorities are working to confirm if the boat was being used for a human smuggling operation.