At Least 3 People Injured By New Year’s Celebratory Gunfire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Law enforcement authorities are trying to find who was firing the celebratory gunshots that wounded three people – two in Edinburg and one in Pharr – in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

A 39-year-old man in Edinburg’s Los Cunados neighborhood was struck in the chest by a falling bullet just a few minutes after midnight Monday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the wound and was released the next day.

In north Edinburg, a woman had to be hospitalized when she was hit by a random bullet outside her home at about 12:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police didn’t say where she was struck but she was also treated and later released. And in south Pharr, a man was hit by a stray bullet fired in celebration of the new year and also had to be hospitalized.

In Brownsville, no reports of anyone being wounded but police arrested five people for firing their guns into the air to ring in the new year.