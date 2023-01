Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, stand on the roof of the National Congress building after they stormed it, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Officials in Brazil say at least 400 people have been arrested in connection with the weekend storming of government buildings. Those have since been cleared after hundreds of supporters of the country’s former president refused to accept the latest election results.

President Biden condemned the violence Sunday, saying “the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.” It happened after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated last week, defeating Jair Bolsonaro.