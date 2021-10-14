At Least 46 Killed In Taiwanese Apartment Building Inferno

In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, firefighters shoot water into a building that caught fire in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, the island's semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday. (EBC via AP )

(AP) — Officials say at least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiunging.

Neighborhood residents say the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly and disabled people and it wasn’t clear how many of the 120 units were occupied.

Witnesses said they heard something that sounded like an explosion at about 3 a.m. when the blaze erupted in the building’s lower floors, which housed a closed movie theater, abandoned restaurants and karaoke clubs.

Mayor Chen Chi Mai bowed in apology. Media reports say investigators are focusing on a first-floor tea shop where the fire had started.