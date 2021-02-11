At Least 5 Killed In Massive Crash On Icy Texas Interstate

Vehicles are piled up after a fatal crash on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate killed some and injured others, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S. (Lawrence Jenkins/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

(AP) — Police say at least five people were killed in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate.

Fort Worth police say the number of injured is still unknown as they are still working the accident. The pileup happened as a winter storm is dropping freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

In Austin, emergency officials said that more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured. Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky.