At Least 8 Injured After Shooting At Florida MLK Event

At least eight people are injured after being shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida on Monday. It happened in Fort Pierce, where the community was celebrating a car show and “family fun day.”

Police say they believe the shooting resulted from a disagreement between two parties. Evidence indicates there was likely more than one shooter. All eight victims who suffered gunshot wounds are adults and one is said to be in critical condition. A juvenile was also injured in the aftermath of the shooting.