At Least 9 Dead In Stampede At Concert In Guatemala

Firefighters and police stand next to the bodies of people who died in a stampede during an outdoor concert for Independence Day celebrations in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, early Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. According to firefighters, at least nine people died and another 20 were injured in a crush of people who were trying to enter an outdoor music concert. (AP Photo/Gustavo Rodas)

(AP) — At least nine people have died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence.

The victims apparently died in a crush of people at the entrance to an outdoor music concert. Amilcar Rivas, Quetzaltenango city manager, said that event organizers did not have a grip on security and crowd control. He said the event did have a permit.

Quetzaltenango, Guatemala’s second largest city, is about 125 miles (200 kms) west of Guatemala City. Guatemala is celebrating Thursday 201 years of independence from Spain.