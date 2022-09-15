At Least 9 Dead In Stampede At Concert In Guatemala

(AP) — At least nine people have died and some 20 were injured in a stampede in Guatemala early Thursday as the country celebrated its independence.
The victims apparently died in a crush of people at the entrance to an outdoor music concert. Amilcar Rivas, Quetzaltenango city manager, said that event organizers did not have a grip on security and crowd control. He said the event did have a permit.
Quetzaltenango, Guatemala’s second largest city, is about 125 miles (200 kms) west of Guatemala City. Guatemala is celebrating Thursday 201 years of independence from Spain.