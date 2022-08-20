At Least A Dozen Dead As Terrorists Attack Somalia Hotel

At least a dozen people are dead after al Qaeda-linked militants stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital city. The attackers blasted their way into the building with multiple car bombs before opening fire Friday night.

An intelligence officer confirmed most of the victims were civilians and the gunman were holding an unknown number of people hostage on the hotel’s second floor.

According to the state broadcaster Somali National Television, authorities have most of the building secured. Terrorist group al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.