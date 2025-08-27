MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting Wednesday at a Minneapolis Catholic school killed two children as they prayed and injured 17 other people, 14 of them kids, the police chief and mayor said. The shooter also died.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the shooter — armed with a rife, shotgun and pistol — approached the side of the church and shot through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School.

O’Hara said the shooting suspect is dead and in his early 20s and does not have an extensive known criminal history.

