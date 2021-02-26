At Pivotal Moment In Afghanistan War, Biden Weighs A Dilemma

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo newly graduated Afghan National Army march during their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan. America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

(AP) — America’s longest war is approaching a crossroads. President Joe Biden’s choices in Afghanistan boil down to this: withdraw all troops by May and risk a resurgence of extremist dangers, or stay and possibly prolong the war in hopes of compelling the Taliban to make peace. The odds may favor the second option, but officials say no decision has been made. The administration is studying the February 2020 Doha deal in which the Taliban agreed to stop attacking U.S. forces and to start peace talks with the government, among other things, in exchange for a withdrawal of all foreign troops by May 1.